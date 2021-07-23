Raine Capital LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raine Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. 228,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of -152.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

