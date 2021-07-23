Raine Capital LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raine Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 0.4% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,590. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $29,116,591. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

