Raine Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.66. 2,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.46. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $337.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

