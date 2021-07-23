Raine Capital LLC Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,220,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,077,000. OLO comprises approximately 44.2% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Raine Capital LLC owned 24.10% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $660,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $788,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE OLO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 3,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,307. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

