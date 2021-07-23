Rainicorn Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $446,914.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 93.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and $446,914.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 90.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00104183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00140213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,827.75 or 1.00448149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

