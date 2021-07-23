Rally (RLY) Tops One Day Volume of $3.45 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Rally has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $81.45 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00140483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.90 or 0.99907022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,542,624 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

