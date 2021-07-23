RAMP Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $58.98 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.47 or 0.00876820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,098,358 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

