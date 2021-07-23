Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Down 62.3% This Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $977,468.17 and $13,491.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 62.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00048909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00865905 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

