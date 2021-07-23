RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,332. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $392,837. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of RAPT opened at $32.15 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

