Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $47,183.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.67 or 0.06297569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.01358261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00369100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00135846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00609855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00379266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00291745 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

