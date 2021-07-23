Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.66 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $161.40 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00008494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00104774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00140689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.10 or 1.00213781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.43 or 0.00895232 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,436,052 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

