Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$13.50

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

