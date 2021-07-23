Raze Network Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $475,402.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00140550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,177.68 or 1.00143533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,585,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

