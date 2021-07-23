Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Tops $0.0376

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Razor Network has a market cap of $3.30 million and $77,994.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,758,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

