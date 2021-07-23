Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. Reading International shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 9,452 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $71,880.00. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $727,680. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

