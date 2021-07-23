Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.93 ($0.52). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.46 ($0.52), with a volume of 9,580 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.