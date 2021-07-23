Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Set at C$18.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) has been given a C$18.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.70.

Get Real Matters alerts:

REAL stock traded down C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$15.47. 124,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.88. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,518,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,465,897.79. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,386.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.