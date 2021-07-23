Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $314,878.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.33 or 1.00113140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

