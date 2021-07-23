Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) recently:

7/21/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/16/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/15/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/14/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

7/7/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

6/7/2021 – Enlivex Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

ENLV opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

