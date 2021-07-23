Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MultiPlan (MPLN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) in the last few weeks:
- 7/13/2021 – MultiPlan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “
- 7/10/2021 – MultiPlan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “
- 7/6/2021 – MultiPlan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “
- 7/3/2021 – MultiPlan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “
Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.80.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.