Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MultiPlan (MPLN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2021 – MultiPlan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

7/10/2021 – MultiPlan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

7/6/2021 – MultiPlan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

7/3/2021 – MultiPlan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Get MultiPlan Co alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $271,635,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $21,781,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $10,761,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $10,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.