Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crédit Agricole (CRARY)

7/22/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on the stock, down previously from €14.80 ($17.41).

6/1/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

