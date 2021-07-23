Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crédit Agricole (CRARY)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS: CRARY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
7/22/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/19/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
7/9/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/8/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. "
- 7/1/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on the stock, down previously from €14.80 ($17.41).
- 6/1/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.
- 5/28/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating.
5/25/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.87.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
