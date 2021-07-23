Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY):

7/13/2021 – Sun Country Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

7/13/2021 – Sun Country Airlines is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Sun Country Airlines is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2021 – Sun Country Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

7/6/2021 – Sun Country Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

7/3/2021 – Sun Country Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

6/1/2021 – Sun Country Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 6,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

