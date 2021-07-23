Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX):

7/21/2021 – The Greenbrier Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

7/14/2021 – The Greenbrier Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

7/12/2021 – The Greenbrier Companies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

7/8/2021 – The Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,195.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

