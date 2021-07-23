Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aritzia (ATZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Aritzia was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Aritzia was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,652. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.54. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.00 million. Research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

