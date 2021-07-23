Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE):

7/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

7/13/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/31/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90-100. Also, the rise in oil prices will boost its profits. The decision of management to shed non-core assets while focusing on more profitable ones is a major positive. It monetized $170 million worth of assets in 2020. Moreover, Callon’s rising operating efficiency is laudable. The company projects total operational capital expenditure for this year at $430 million, signalling a 12% reduction from 2020 levels.”

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.