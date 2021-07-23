Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) recently:

7/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

7/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/25/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude. Moreover, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. Also, from 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help the company generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. However, escalating production expenses can affect the company’s profit levels in 2021. Moreover, its balance sheet has significant debt exposure with $4,971.1 million in long-term debt and only $96.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricting the explorer’s financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 61,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

