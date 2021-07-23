Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entain (GMVHF)

Entain (OTCMKTS: GMVHF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/13/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/29/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/28/2021 – Entain was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

Shares of Entain stock remained flat at $$23.68 on Friday. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701. Entain Plc has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

