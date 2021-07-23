RED Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $545,697.38 and $14,777.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00373509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

