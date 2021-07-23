Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 280,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 627,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97.

About Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

