Redd Price Hits $0.0011 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,848.41 or 1.00038240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00034608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009585 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars.

