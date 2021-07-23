ReddCoin Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $44.60 million and $96,815.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,253.44 or 1.00029656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00033844 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.29 or 0.01216621 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00356939 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00422323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049884 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.