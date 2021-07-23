RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Cap of $50.72 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $50.72 million and $2.38 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00294820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00119099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00152232 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000979 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.