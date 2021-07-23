Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.05. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 13,807 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

