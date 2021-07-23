Refereum Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $44.70 million and $5.78 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00048117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00852851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.