Refinable (FINE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $418,033.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $418,033.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,439.03 or 1.00167009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

