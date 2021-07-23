Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) versus Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Head to Head Contrast

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Regency Centers alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Regency Centers and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 7 6 0 2.46 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $63.55, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.60%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 10.87 $44.89 million $2.95 22.05 Alexander & Baldwin $305.30 million 4.42 $5.60 million $0.76 24.47

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52% Alexander & Baldwin 3.01% 0.89% 0.48%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Alexander & Baldwin on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.