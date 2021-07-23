Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $35,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $660.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

