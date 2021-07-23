Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $679.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $629.00 to $679.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $540.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

