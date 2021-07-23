Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Trading 3.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.67. 55,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,131,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

