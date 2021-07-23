Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 526,996 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 149,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

