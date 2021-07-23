Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,737 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $97.31 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

