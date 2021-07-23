Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,069 ($27.03). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,061 ($26.93), with a volume of 1,743,688 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 15th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,161.18 ($28.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,929.75.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

