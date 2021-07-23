Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.62

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 40511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05.
About Relx (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
