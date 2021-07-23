Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.62

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 40511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after buying an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at $11,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Relx by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

