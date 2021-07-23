Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $328.03 million and $25.94 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00047800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.00848387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.