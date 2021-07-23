Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 88,900 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 196.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of Great Ajax worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of AJX opened at $12.93 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.