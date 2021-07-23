Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 57,500 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $33.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $800.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.