Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 21,000 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.19% of Park City Group worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

