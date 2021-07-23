Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,443,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,739,000 after purchasing an additional 390,434 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $113.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $114.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

