Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of FRP worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRPH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FRP by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

