Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -240.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

